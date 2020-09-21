In the current world, digital marketing and a strong online presence are more important than ever. The world is changing rapidly, and the focus on the digital is much more important now than ever before. With so many consumers relying completely on online resources for information about products and business, it’s crucial to focus on search engine optimization (SEO) for your company. Learn why search engine optimization is important for businesses in this guide.

It makes your company visible

When people want to find your products or even learn more information about your business—such as your open hours, your services or products, or even company background or history—they don’t type in your website’s URL. Rather, they search for your business name or certain key terms in a search engine. People will typically only find your website if it’s included in the search engine’s index.

The main search engine is Google, so it’s key to stay on their good side. However, even when you follow all of Google’s rules in search engine optimization, you can still experience waves of less traffic and being buried on the hundredth page of the results. Google algorithm updates can make large changes in your website visibility without you changing anything. This can be good or bad for your business, but the key is to learn how to ride the waves and stay afloat while the online climate changes. Visibility is key to maintaining a customer base.

It helps people find your business

SEO helps people discover your business. This can mean online or in your brick-and-mortar location. People turn to search engines for all their information. If somebody wants to know where the closest general store is, they’ll most likely open up a search engine and type in “general store.” The search engine will search its own index for sites that already include the term “general store”. Search engines know this based on the words used on each website. If you own a general store, then the content on your website should be in line with this so that the search engine can suggest you to local searchers. This can then bring new business to your company.

It makes your business more credible

Having a high ranking on a search engine—especially an industry leader such as Google—is a great indicator to consumers that your company is credible and a leader in your own industry. People rarely search on the third or fourth page of the search results when they search for a key term, so being on the first page is not only beneficial to earning new business, but also shows you have earned the trust of the search engine’s index. Being on the first few pages of the search results means the content on your website accurately matches what your company does and provides useful information to searchers.