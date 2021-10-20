From tape to packing materials to the box you mail your products in, what is your packaging saying about you, your products, and the services your company provides? The old saying is to never judge a book by its cover, but that shouldn’t apply to packaging. Make sure the box that your product arrives in is pleasing to the eye and tells the story you want it to tell. Here’s why packaging design Is important for marketing and how you can improve sales and perception of your product and company through better design.

Physicalize Your Brand

Brands are amorphous things. They’re most often a combination of logos, colors, mottos, and other things that can be more or less seen but not really grasped as entities or objects. Packaging takes all those branding elements and physicalizes them. This is especially helpful when you sell or promote a service or other non-physical commodity that has no color or other visible qualities of its own. Envelopes, boxes, poly bags, and other containers act as brand ambassadors during their journey to your customer.

Package Design Can Display Innovation

A box isn’t just a box. It’s an opportunity to build trust, be playful, and get people excited about receiving your products. If you’re shipping everything out in plain brown boxes, your products are just going to blend in with the rest of the mail. Make your packages exciting. Have personalized packaging printed up with your logo. Purchase mailers in your corporate colors. Add a motto, personal message, or inspirational words next to the customer’s address so that they know you’re thinking about them. Use creativity with tape, packing materials, and the like to make receiving your packages an event.

Packaging Protects

Another untouchable aspect of branding is how much it protects the products you’re shipping. It goes without saying that products that arrive broken or in pieces are not a good look for you and your brand. When picking the packaging and packing materials for your mailings or stacking larger orders for shipping and delivery, come up with the best possible way to secure them. The way you tape down, pad, and protect your goods can be connected with your brand and can be accompanied by goodwill and a sense of reliance on your customers’ parts.

Think of Your Internet Presence

Here’s one more reason why packaging design is important for marketing: spectacle, particularly in regard to how your goods and products are viewed on the internet. Unboxing videos and online reviews can be influenced by the smallest things, so increase the positives in your packaging, making it lovelier, more exciting, and more fun to see online. Memorable packaging that adds an element of suspense or hilarity to the grand opening can be as big a plug for your company as the product itself. Add a little entertaining drama to your packaging!