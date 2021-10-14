2022 is rapidly approaching, meaning it may be time to reevaluate your office space to ensure everything is operating as efficiently as possible for your business.

You may notice that many factors affect the success of a renovation. It’s essential to be aware of them and be proactive of potential issues before they arise. Here is what to know when renovating an office space.

Evaluate Building Codes

Many buildings that were constructed before the 1990s must pass specific codes to be allowed to operate. For example, the American Disabilities Act (ADA) was activated on July 26, 1990. This act requires establishments across the country to provide accessible features to accommodate people with disabilities.

Be sure to check with your state’s building regulation laws to ensure you don’t complete any renovations that may be against code.

Determine Your Budget

Now that you’ve made sure you’re abiding by your building’s safety codes, it’s time to create a budget for your renovation.

Analyze your office and determine what needs to be repaired, upgraded, or replaced. Doing this can help you build your budget based on what needs to be done.

How will the renovation affect your business financially? Perhaps adopting an eco-friendly energy system can help you to save monthly costs on electricity.

Your budget will heavily influence what your design will be for the office. As you begin to determine how you’ll renew the space, you’ll better prioritize your needs from your wants.

Figure Out Your Design

Create goals for your renovation. What is your plan for renovating your office space? How do you want your employees to feel when they walk in? There are many ways to decorate your reception area to make everyone feel included while displaying your company’s values and personality.

Create a Timeline

How long will this project take to reach completion? Establishing a schedule for the project from start to finish enables you to effectively work with your contractors to find a desired completion date.

Your timeline may affect numerous projects in your business, so it’s essential to stick to the schedule to ensure your projects stay on track.

Communicate With Your Employees

Communicating with your employees about your plans and project timeline for the office is vital to maintaining trust and awareness in your office.

Your employees may need to work in a different area on some days, and that’s important for them to know. Try informing your employees of your plan as soon as the details are set in stone.

There are many things a business owner must know when renovating an office space. Once you’ve completed the above steps, you’re ready to renovate your office to continue your business’ success.