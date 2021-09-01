Colors play an important role in our daily lives. This happens on a subconscious level. Therefore, you may not even realize it yet. Colors can influence how we feel and react, so it’s only natural that some companies have used them to help their businesses. Keep reading to learn what colors to use in your marketing materials and how they can help build your brand.

The Psychology of Colors

Colors influence our decisions and emotions every day. Have you ever felt more energized when looking at bright colors like yellow? This is a prime example of how color can influence our psychology. Warm hues make us feel comforted, while harsh ones can cause us to become irritable or angry. Some businesses and marketers have learned to harness these subconscious effects on our moods in their promotions and marketing campaigns.

Colors To Use in Marketing

Just as color can promote psychological shifts in daily life, it also has similar effects with marketing materials. Colors can even have different meanings and results in marketing than they do in color psychology. For example, red may represent aggression in color psychology, but companies often used it in marketing to promote excitement and stress urgency. Blue is also one of the most popular marketing colors because it creates a sense of trust. Yellow and orange are also good marketing colors because they promote excitement and happiness related to the product or service.

Colors in Merchandise

If your business uses merchandise for its marketing, you have some more color choices to make. You can apply color psychology to merchandise colors. For instance, you could use bright hues to influence the wearer’s happy mood. However, if you plan to feature your brand logo on other signage, make sure to pair your colors accordingly. Use a color that complements your logo’s hues, or try making your logo entirely black or white. Whether your brand includes shirts, hoodies, or hats, you should follow the tips for selecting the best colors for your merchandise.

You may feel surprised to learn how much of an influence color has on our psychology and opinions. Using colors like blue to build trust or red to build urgency are just a few examples of how color plays a role in marketing. Choosing what colors to use in your marketing materials can be a useful tool when building your brand name. Follow these tips when it comes to building your website, creating flyers, or selling merchandise.