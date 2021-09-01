To grow your business and rise in the public eye, you’ll need a strong marketing campaign. Build your brand with advertising and marketing materials that speak to the high quality of your company. Think over these key considerations when designing marketing materials and make your business the most polished it can be!

Types of Materials

Depending on the nature of your business, you can focus on different sorts of marketing materials. If you’re hosting an event in the community, promotional flyers spread the word. If you’re at a networking event with other business owners, invest in business cards that reflect your company’s style. Focus on the most effective forms of marketing for your specific goals.

Target Demographics

If your business caters to people who tend not to use computers, focus on print marketing more than digital materials. Factor in your target audience as you design your marketing materials. Bright colors and funky fonts may be effective for a children’s theatre company, but if you run an accounting firm, be more crisp and professional in your design.

Material Quality

There’s a difference between a promotional mailer and a flyer somebody stuck to your windshield, and you can feel it between your fingers. Printer paper isn’t designed for professional marketing materials. When designing print materials, choose paper stock with some heft to it, depending on the item. Flyers and brochures shouldn’t be as thick as business cards, but they should still be heftier than printer paper or the pages of a book.

Brand Consistency

Your business’s logo should be on all of your marketing materials, both print and digital. Keep the look of your brochures and business cards consistent with the branding on your website and social media accounts. When a potential client receives your marketing materials and looks you up online, they should be able to recognize your business right away.

Every business owner knows the importance of marketing; invest wisely and be smart with your strategy. When you keep these key considerations when designing marketing materials on your mind, your materials will shine and your business will grow.