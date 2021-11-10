One of the best ways you can draw in potential customers is by improving the appeal of your storefront. No one likes shopping at a store that looks run-down, so improving the look of your store will bring in more customers. There are many ways to make your storefront more inviting; here are a few of the most impactful changes you can make.

Your Sign

Your main sign is the first thing a person is likely to notice when they see your store. Take this as an opportunity for good branding and publicity, as a good sign will stick in someone’s head. Aim for clarity, so people can understand who you are at a glance, but also a simplistic design that is memorable.

Cleanliness

No matter your design choices and themes, your storefront should be clean. Even if your design is something old or unsettling, people shouldn’t worry about being dirty while entering your store. Keep everything clean and up to date for the best storefront you can have.

Outdoor Area

The area directly outside your storefront is another place you should invest in, as it’s free advertising space for your business (assuming you have legal permission to use the area). Try creating a rest space or other eye-catching things that’ll draw attention to your store and get potential customers in the door.

Parking Lot

If you’re capable of running maintenance on your parking lot, you should make sure it happens. Whether it’s crack filling, pathing, or repaving, a clean and fresh parking lot will reflect well on your store and is one of the best ways to make your storefront more inviting for customers.

Window Display

Your window displays, if you have them, are very important for drawing in customers and making a good impression. However, you should change your displays frequently, as having the same window display for weeks on end will stop impressing people and won’t be as enticing as a fully new display.

These are the best ways you can improve your store’s appeal for anyone walking by or a returning customer. Remember that making a good impression on potential customers is the best way you can get them coming back, so investing in your storefront is the right choice.