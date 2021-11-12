Even though some people believe outdoor advertising is going by the wayside, there are still a lot of people who are finding success in it. However, you need to make sure you’re doing it correctly to find that success. There are many common mistakes to avoid with your outdoor advertising, and this list will go into greater detail on them. That way, you can find the success that many others are still reaping the benefits of.

Putting Your Ads Up Anywhere

You can’t simply plaster your advertising on a few billboards and hope to see an increase in sales. You have to be deliberate with your placements. Get them on busy streets and intersections. If you have a particular target audience in mind, set your advertising up in places many of them frequent. It’ll take a bit of research, but you’ll be more likely to find success if you put your outdoor ads in strategic locations.

Having a Sign That Isn’t Legible

Of course, your good location means nothing if viewers can’t read the sign, especially from a distance. Use big, legible font, concise sentences, and a background that doesn’t blur everything together. Something as simple as the finish of the banner could make all the difference in the world. Multiple things affect glossy or matte finishes, but how well you can see certain aspects of the sign is one of the most important.

Failing To Vary All of Your Ads

Another common mistake to avoid with your outdoor advertising is keeping all of your ads the same. A majority of people won’t act the first time they notice one of your signs. They might have to see multiple for the message to finally click. The problem here, though, is that they might stop noticing your signs before they decide to act on your call to action.

Changing up the signs you hang around town will help with this. Something that looks new or different will help recapture their attention, giving them more time to react and make the decision to check your business out.

Overlooking the Importance of Design

Even though we mentioned the fact that some people don’t like using outdoor advertisements anymore, it’s still a crowded market. Find creative and unique ways to stand out. Simply slapping your name on a sign with some basic info about your company won’t be good enough. You need to seize people’s attention away from all of the other ads you’ll be competing with.

The real challenge is making it stand out—but not to the point that it becomes illegible. It’s a delicate balance, but once you get it figured out, you’ll find the success you’ve been looking for.