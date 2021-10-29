Ways To Increase Your Brand Awareness Online

If you run a small business, you’ve likely realized that in order for your business to expand, you need to get it online. Making a company website and setting up social media pages is only the start, though. If you really want your business to grow, you’ll want to follow some of the ways to increase your brand awareness that we’ve come up with. We’re positive that one or two of them will gain you some success.

Fully Utilize Your Social Media

Just because you’re on social media doesn’t mean you’re using it correctly. When people follow you, it’s because they want to know more about your company and what it does. If you create a Facebook simply to remind people that it’s Taco Tuesday yet again, your followers will quickly become bored and eventually unfollow you altogether.

Instead, you need to constantly create engaging content. Not every post has to be about selling your product—some of them can just be fun to drive engagement. Obviously, if your resources are limited, then you can’t dedicate too much time to this. However, any little bit you can manage to do helps.

Partner with Complementary Brands

Many newer business owners tend to look at other companies as rivals they have to beat in order to succeed. It doesn’t always have to be this way, though. Instead, you can try working with them, especially if they aren’t direct competitors. Most partnerships usually collaborate in person, but doing it online might actually be more beneficial, since you can broaden your horizons and work with companies that aren’t near you.

A great way to do this is to guest-write for another company’s blog on occasion. Give their readers some of your own insights, and then use that blog to direct them to your social media pages or a blog of your own. They can even do the same for you. It’s a win-win for all parties involved.

Invest in Online Ads

Google and Facebook are two of the biggest online ad distributors on the internet. If you truly want as many eyes as possible on your brand, you need to look into them. Of course, this will cost money, which is why many people wonder whether Google Ads are suitable for their small businesses. The short answer is that they most certainly are. It just depends on how often you use them and what you’re looking to accomplish.

Create a Distinctive Voice

All of these ways to increase your brand awareness are well and good on their own, but there’s one key thing you can do to increase their overall effectiveness. That is to create a distinctive and consistent voice across all your online presences. Consumers crave consistency from their favorite brands. If you go from fun and inviting on your social media to strict and to-the-point in your advertising, you’re going to lose the interest of many potential customers. As long as you keep your brand consistent while remaining distinct enough to stand out, we’re sure your online campaigns will run smoothly.