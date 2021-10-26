Distribution centers are abuzz with momentum and movement. Items constantly move from one side of the building to the other. Business owners must keep a careful eye on all this activity to make sure no one gets hurt. With the proper machines on hand, owners of distribution centers can feel more at ease knowing their people have some protection. Read on to learn more about the machines you must have in your distribution center so you can prepare for a safe, productive future.

Conveyors

Conveyor machines move items from one spot to another. When compared to manual moving techniques, this is a much faster way to process orders. They require very little human intervention, which lowers the risk of injuries. Purchase a conveyor machine for your distribution center so you can improve packing, dispatching, and picking times. Some conveyor machines include:

Gravity roller conveyors

Plastic belt conveyors

Spiral conveyors

Lifting Equipment

The next items on our list of machines you must have in your distribution center all have to do with lifting. Lifting machines can help with storage and transportation. Poor lifting equipment can hurt your equipment and property, so it is vital that you choose carefully. The kind of lifting machinery you use will depend on the size of your inventory and the height of your shelves. Some possible lifting machines include:

Forklifts

Hand trucks

Cranes, hoists, and monorails

Packing Equipment

Every great business owner knows that you can win or lose customers based on your packaging. This is why it is important that you choose the correct packaging equipment for your business. With the right packaging equipment and processes, you can provide protection, consistency, and easy handling. As you shop around for packaging equipment, make sure you know the right questions to ask. Some of the packing machines you could consider include:

Industrial scales

Stretch wrap machines

Packing tables

Conclusion

Distribution centers, with their hustle and bustle, need the best equipment available to keep everything afloat. Business owners looking to ensure the safety of their employees should look over this list of distribution center machines and see if they should make any changes.