Ways To Build Social Proof for Your Brand

The best and most innovative product, app, or service won’t gain traction if no one ever hears about it. Consumers depend on the wisdom of the crowd and the affirmation of friends when they make buying decisions, and brands can build loyalty with a strong online presence. Read on to learn how to build social proof for your brand.

What Is Social Proof?

People make buying decisions based on what other people think. Whether it stems from wanting to be like the popular kids, wanting to look like you belong, fear of missing out (“FOMO”), or the sense that there is safety in numbers, people rely on the wisdom of the crowd. Social proof satisfies this need.

Examples of Social Proof

Social proof can take the form of reviews, tweets, or testimonials. It can come through an influencer’s YouTube channel, a blogger’s mention, or a celebrity’s endorsement. Consumers find social proof in expert opinions or in the perceived wisdom of the choices trusted friends and family make.

Tactics for Building Social Proof

Many brands miss out on opportunities for social proof by failing to take simple steps to build it. Take these actions to demonstrate your brand’s capability to your audience.

Don’t just expect reviews—ask for them!

Post the best testimonials you receive.

Display your numbers (how many buyers, satisfied clients, referrals, etc.) prominently on your website.

Monitor online mentions and thank people who say nice things about your brand; respond to every “like” and politely answer criticisms with appreciation. Use this chance to suggest ways to make things right for dissatisfied customers.

Use video demonstrations when possible; if people can see how your product works, they’re more likely to believe what you say about its functionality.

Choose relevant influencers. You don’t necessarily need an influencer with an extreme follower count. Niche influencers whose followers respect their depth of knowledge on products or services like yours have greater impact, often at a lower price than major celebrities with huge followings.

Post certifications, partner brands, and industry endorsements.

Even if you run a small business, social proof is essential for your success. When you learn how to build social proof for your brand, you’ll see your web visits increase, and visitors may spend longer on your site, leading to greater conversions.

As a business owner, you may be wondering how you’ll find time to run multiple social media accounts and stay on top of maintaining social proof. That’s wherepaid marketing pays off, whether it’s marketing for craft brewers or services suited to upstart fashion brands. Enlisting the help of an experienced agency with specialization in your industry can get the social proof ball rolling, which will improve your rankings in search engines and earn you more clicks.