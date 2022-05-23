Whether you’re sharing information in person or digitally, carelessly spreading confidential information can put your business at risk. However, with more people working remotely, sending information is a necessity. If you need to send key details like billing information or other insider company information, make sure you do so safely. Brush up on the safest ways to share confidential business information.

Only Share With Those You Trust

Defining who is safe to send confidential information to and who isn’t is extremely important for a business owner and their employees. As a business owner, make sure that you never share confidential information with anyone outside of a trusted circle of contacts. When it comes to employees, make sure that they know never to forward information to shady figures outside your business. This is just one reason security training for email and the internet is crucial for all new hires coming into your business.

Choose a Safe, Professional File-Sharing Platform

Cloud sharing is a convenient and safe way to share files and information throughout your company. However, when you need to send files to sources outside your company, you may want to choose a file-sharing platform. Many options offer information encryption and other professional tools to keep your passwords, contacts, and other confidential information secure.

Destroy Documents & Files When Done

Make sure you have a paper shredder located in your office or workspace to securely dispose of your documents when finished with them. You’ll need to safely file certain documents like banking or employee information for certain periods of time, but you should shred other information right away. Shred any documents with your company’s name and contact information for optimal safety. When it comes to destroying virtual files on your computer or hard drive, make sure that you delete files at the source. If you’ve transferred confidential data to a hard drive or another storage device, you can physically destroy this with a multimedia shredder or disintegrator.

When it comes time to share your business’s important files with other employees or sources outside your company, remember the safest ways to share confidential business information. Don’t put your business at risk by skipping these safety steps or neglecting employee training either. With these tips in mind, you can help keep your business safe and secure from security threats.