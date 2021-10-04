Consumers are increasingly becoming drawn to the digital landscape, which has propelled video marketing’s importance for many businesses. Animated videos are easy to consume, making them an excellent medium for conveying a company’s message and reaching its target audience. Read on to find more of the top reasons to use animation in marketing.

Take Advantage of Social Media

Since you can easily share animated videos, you can reach a far larger audience when you make a video that pops. When you’re able to craft an animation that comes to life and grabs people’s attention, those viewers are more likely to want to show others on Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms. As a result, your company’s brand recognition, website traffic, and conversions can all rise considerably.

Convey Your Story

People become drawn to amazing stories, and great storytelling can compel an audience to listen to your message while also emotionally affecting them. Animated elements, such as photos, videos, drawings, and infographics, can help consumers pay attention to what you’re presenting them. They’ll recall this information when you deliver it in an easy-to-follow, visually appealing manner.

Boost Your SEO

A rich Google search result is one enriched with additional visual or interactive elements. Using such a search result is an integral part of boosting your SEO. When you incorporate animated videos on your website, that will help you get more links, increased views, and better results for relevant keywords. It will also improve other SEO metrics, such as bounce rate, dwell time, and CTR. All these improved metrics come together to boost your search rankings significantly.

Break Down Complex Ideas

Whenever you seek to communicate a complicated topic or product, conveying it exclusively through writing can be difficult. More technical and complex information can make it much harder for consumers to engage with your marketing. One of the top reasons to use animation in marketing is that it’s a wonderful means to communicate a technical or complicated idea swiftly. Utilizing it will allow you to present your information in a way that an audience will readily engage with and comprehend.

As a marketing technique, animation is ideal for reaching a broader audience and inspiring them to connect with your product or brand. Look for experienced animators and graphic designers who can successfully create the perfect video to engage with consumers if you’re not familiar with the process. You can also learn animation techniques that can help you find additional success.\