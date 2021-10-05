Small business owners are always on the lookout for creative ways to boost their businesses. From fun promotions to community engagement and starting a blog, the options are endless. Get inspired to increase your sales and improve your brand recognition with these creative ways to boost your small business.

Community Engagement

Finding a way to connect with the community is a great way to establish your company, especially if you are brand new. Host a block party in the summer or fall and spend time mingling with potential customers. Volunteer at a local food bank or animal shelter. Or invite another local business to host a workshop in your space.

Create an Email Marketing Campaign

Today’s clients and customers are connected at the hip with their mobile devices. There’s no better way to reach them about exclusive deals and promotions than by sending out an email or SMS. Don’t have any email addresses or phone numbers on file? No problem. Create an option to sign up on your website, social media page, and even in your brick-and-mortar location.

Write a Blog

Blogs are a great way to help customers find answers and advice, share your knowledge with the public, and boost your website’s SEO value. Be sure to write posts that coincide with your business and values so that you don’t create any dissonance with your audience. It’s also important to post regularly.

Join Social Media

Yes, your social media presence is a proven and creative way to boost your small business. Having active social media accounts allows clients and customers to keep on top of your business’s latest developments, reach out to ask questions, and interact with you. And the more your customers enjoy interacting with you, the more they’ll support your company.

Have Fun Promotions

Everyone likes to feel like they won a prize, and that’s exactly the feeling you can create when you run a promotion. You could hand out gift cards and have a unique way of delivering them. You could also have a buy-one, get-one sale, give away free water bottles with your logo printed on them, or hand out free t-shirts with a purchase of $25 or more.