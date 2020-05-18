Developing a strong, clear-cut marketing strategy is instrumental to the overall success of your products and services. However, crafting such a marketing strategy is sometimes easier said than done. Before your marketing strategy can hit the streets and start reaching consumers, you must first determine who those consumers will be. Identifying and analyzing your target market is crucial to developing an effective marketing strategy. Without this base knowledge, your marketing strategy won’t reach the right people and will likely go in one ear and out the other. This guide explores three main tips for identifying your target market and crafting a marketing strategy that appeals to their specific desires.

Analyze your current customer base

One of the best tips for identifying your target market is to start with what you already know. Begin by assessing and analyzing your current customer base. This will give you a deeper insight into the type of people who are currently buying your products. Look at the individual characteristics of your current customer base, including their age, gender, and background. This insight will give you a better understanding of where to steer future marketing strategies. It will also allow you to shift your focus toward your intended audience without sacrificing consumers who have already established themselves as loyal customers. Furthermore, it will give you a solid starting point when you’re creating your new marketing strategy and help you set clearer, more attainable goals when you’re attempting to reach your new target market.

Consider the effects of certain characteristics

When you’re assessing your current customer base, it’s important to consider how different characteristics may affect your marketing strategy as a whole. Certain characteristics, such as age and gender, will often have larger effects than others. In fact, age is one of the most crucial characteristics to consider. A difference of a few years won’t drastically alter your marketing strategy, but you should take generational differences into careful consideration. After all, the best practices for marketing to baby boomers often differ greatly from those for marketing to millennials. Understanding the effects of various characteristics will help you better prioritize said aspects when you’re developing your new marketing strategy and identifying your new target market.

Keep an eye on competitors

The business world can be ruthless. Many companies prefer to ignore influence from competitors as much as possible, but analyzing the competition can come in handy when you’re identifying a new target market. Identifying the audience of your top competitors will give you a better idea of where to steer your own marketing efforts. Analyze what’s working well for them and what’s not, as you would do within your own company. You may discover more commonalities than you think, and these commonalities will help you devise a more specific target audience.