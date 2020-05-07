Increase Foot Traffic With an Effective Signage Strategy

Business is business, and it’s a cutthroat world. There are no participation trophies or pats on the back for second place. Your business needs to stand out in a variety of ways if it wants to survive. Competition is fierce and everyone is chasing the same dollar. Your shop needs to have great customer service, great products, and a great atmosphere waiting for those customers. First, you must get them into your place. A great way to do that is with signage. It’s an old advertising technique, but it’s still an effective one. An effective signage strategy can increase foot traffic in ways that social media and the internet can’t.

Customer Experience Comes First

An effective signage strategy keeps the customer experience in mind, first and foremost. All of this effort and money is for them, right? So, don’t forget about them when creating it. The public needs to understand your signs and the message they are trying to convey. Tell them why they should come into your shop and what you’ll do for them. Give a call to action. Look at your space with fresh eyes. Walk out and then walk back and look around. What spaces catch your eye first? Where is the eye movement within taking the viewer? That’s where your signs need to be.

Catch the Eye

Look around your place of business and look at what the other stores are doing. What kind of signs do they have in and around their store? Then, do the opposite. You want people on the street to notice your shop first; the best way to do that is by doing something different. Wearing the same clothes as everyone else doesn’t help you stand out in a crowd. When everyone is shouting in a room, the person not saying anything is saying the most. Use that approach to your signage.

Get on the Streets

Don’t forget the streets! The idea is to get people into your place, off of the street. Signage in front of your place is important. Sandwich boards out front near the curb with a funny joke or saying grab the attention of passersby. Put a customized hanging sign under the awning or above the main entrance so that people don’t just walk on by without looking inside. People get laser-focused on where they are going and what they are doing and can ignore anything. Make them look inside your shop.

Stay on Brand

Whatever approach you take, make sure it’s on brand with your business. Don’t stray too far from that brand recognition you’ve established. People associate your brand with many things, so make sure they can recognize your brand based on the signs.