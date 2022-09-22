Tips for Hosting an Outdoor Corporate Event

Whether you’re hosting an outdoor corporate event for networking or a fun day for employees, this is a great way to build company morale and interact with more individuals. To ensure the success of this event, consider the following tactics for creating a fun and inviting day for employees to take a step back from their jobs. This will give them a well-deserved break.

Don’t Be Boring—Choose a Theme!

A sure way to boost the excitement and buzz around this corporate event is to add a theme for employees to adhere to. An immersive event that requires workers to dress for the occasion through a theme will provide a more successful outcome. When you’re more interactive with choosing a theme, you’re also engaging your employees more in the event and likely boosting participation and attendance.

Find the Perfect Outdoor Venue

The venue you decide on must accommodate what you plan on doing at your event and who is involved. If affordability is at the forefront of your priorities, you could host the party outside the office in a parking lot, but it won’t be as exciting as other venues. You could even consider places that offer activities such as amusement parks or golf courses. Other great ideas for a venue include wineries, restaurants, apple orchards, parks, etc.

Strategically Rent Equipment & Supplies

There are certain items you may not have on hand, so renting equipment and supplies, such as tables, chairs, games, etc., is necessary. Do this a few weeks in advance to ensure you have all possible items ready on the day of the event. Renting portable restrooms might be required when public bathrooms are unavailable while renting a large canopy might be wise in case it rains. Pro tip: order supplies for creating complimentary gifts to show even more appreciation for your employees.

Build Morale With Team-Building Activities

When you’re hosting an outdoor corporate event, whether it is a fun day for workers or a networking event, team-building activities will boost morale tenfold. Oftentimes, employees experience burnout, and planning an event like this is an excellent way for individuals to take a step back from their work and enjoy a day getting to know their coworkers better. Some team-building activities could include yard games, life-size games, and more!

Think About Food & Beverages

You cannot host an event without a selection of food and beverages. If you’re conscious of your budget, you could prepare the food internally. However, if the event is at a separate venue, it might be better to hire a catering company or order from a restaurant. It is vital that you acknowledge any employees with food allergies so you can accommodate their needs when it comes to meal planning. How you decide to prepare the food could depend on how many employees plan on attending the event.

These events boost company morale and encourage more individuals to forge relationships with coworkers. How do you plan on hosting an outdoor event for your company and employees?