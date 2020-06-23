Every industry has its own reasons for using electronic signs, but some are common across all industries. LED screens are attractive high-tech devices that are equally adept at informing, entertaining, and selling. Just like a TV, digital screens capture attention and turn heads in any public venue. Unlike TV, their content is endless and limited only by imagination, data sources, and available tools. Retailers are finding digital signage to be very effective in converting customers. Here are some of the benefits of digital signage for retailers.

They Inform and Educate

Digital signs are great teaching tools because, unlike static media, they can combine sound, animation, graphics, and text. The combination of all these facets means effective communication to the viewer. Retail outlets can inform customers about new product, great deals, and exclusive offers.

The Content Is Rich

Prior to the technical revolution, marketing budgets were massive. They had to be excessive if they were to combine sight, sound, and live data. Different vendors had to come together to create content. Digital signage allows a single creator to come up with original content to display in the store and change it frequently. A true multimedia experience is had in store all the time.

Digital Content Is King

Imagine browsing through your favorite store, aimlessly wandering and looking at things. What is going to snap you out of that trance first—a two-color sign or a full-motion ad on a screen? Of course, the screen is going to get more views than a hanging cardboard sign. The warm glow and the movement on the screen grab the viewer’s attention every time. We are hardwired to react to movement no matter what.

Easy to Adjust

If you install an LED video wall in your store and decide you need a bigger one, no problem. The companies that install these things can do it in a day. They are made of connecting panels to make up the whole, kind of like tile floors. Each panel has its own diodes that are replaceable when they burn out. It’s not like the old Christmas lights, when one burned out they all went out.

There Are No Limits

The best benefit of digital signage for retailers is that it can be whatever you want. The content you create and show is up to you. If you want to put a simple message saying hello, you can. It’s not recommended, but you could. You could show your favorite movie all day long or create 30-second commercials to run all day. It’s up to you and your imagination.