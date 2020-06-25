Subtle Yet Effective Marketing Strategies for Your Business

Choosing a marketing strategy for business is not always easy. There are many things you need to take into consideration to ensure you are reaching your target audience in the intended manner. Business owners must navigate a very fine line between a marketing strategy that will overwhelm their audience and one that is so subtle that it goes unnoticed. However, some marketing strategies are just subtle enough that they don’t appear too overbearing, but they’re still effective and convey the intended tone to the audience. This guide explores three subtle yet effective marketing strategies that perfectly toe the line between overbearing and underwhelming.

In-store advertising

In-store advertising is one form of marketing that frequently goes unnoticed by consumers and business owners alike. However, it can be a very effective marketing tool if you use it correctly. Including various advertisements throughout the design of your store will keep consumers on track as they browse your shop. Displaying discounted prices or bargain deals clearly throughout your store will also highlight some of your more popular items. In-store advertising can extend to the exterior of your store as well. Including professional outdoor signage on your storefront will help market your store to consumers far and wide and will increase the rate of foot traffic you receive at your business.

Social media posts

Due to the prevalence of technology in our society, it should come as no surprise that one of the best subtle yet effective marketing strategies is social media marketing. Social media influences our days more than most people recognize. Even short posts or brief ads on popular social media sites can influence consumers on a subconscious level. When posting on social media, it’s important to remember that less is sometimes more. Posting multiple times in a day can overwhelm your consumers and cause them to become bored with your company. Worse yet, they may get frustrated with so many posts and block your company’s profiles completely. Posts on social media should be tactful and should always include a call to action. Posting sparingly about new products or current discounts is a great way to get consumers involved with your brand.

Corporate partnerships

Partnering with fellow business owners may seem counterintuitive at first, especially as you try to set yourself apart from the competition, but it can be a smart way to market your business to a broader audience. Partnering with other business owners allows you to significantly expand your audience base. The easiest way to form such a partnership is by creating a referral program between the two companies. The other business will refer their customers to your company, and vice versa, creating a win-win scenario for you both.