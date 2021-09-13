If you run a business without a website in this day and age, you’re essentially driving a horse and buggy on a street full of cars. Websites don’t just help you make more sales or find more customers; your website is crucial to your brand as a whole. How you present yourself online is just as important as how you present yourself in person, and it’s a direct reflection of the brand you represent. We’ll go into how your business’s website impacts your brand so that you can see why it’s worth your time and resources.

Establishes Authority in Your Market

No matter what market your business operates in, you need to show your customers and competitors that you know its ins and outs better than anyone else. Without a proper website, all you’re proving is that you don’t understand how your market works. To be an authority in your industry, you can use your website to reflect your knowledge base and experience. No one’s going to believe you know what you’re doing if they don’t believe you can even run a competent website.

Increases Customer Trust

Building trust with your customers is how you get them to come back to you, and it’s how you get them to recommend your business to other people. Customers want to see a professionally crafted website. A high-quality introduction video can go a long way toward making your customers believe your claims. Your website reflects your level of care toward your brand, as it indicates to them how much care you’ll put into their needs as well.

Makes You More Visible

Obviously, one of the biggest ways your business’s website affects your brand is through visibility. Word-of-mouth and traditional marketing still work to an extent, but if you seriously want to get noticed, you’ll need to appear in search results online. A quality website is just the first step toward appearing on those all-important search result pages.

Establishes Brand Cohesion

A cohesive brand is all about presenting the same forward-facing image to your customers without neglecting your company’s culture. Your company culture should mirror your brand image to give customers a better idea of what you and it stands for. Face-to-face interaction is also important, but a website that you are proud of will only support your brand’s cohesion.