The fall season is fantastic for businesses for two essential reasons—attracting new consumers and making sure your existing patrons feel special in the time leading up to the holiday season. Cozy up with these creative fall marketing ideas for small businesses.

Fall Giveaways or Contests

Fall advertising ideas are all about engaging the customers and audience. If you have space, you could host a raffle in which you could donate a portion of the proceeds to a local charity or a food bank for Thanksgiving.

Social media is the perfect platform for hosting fall giveaways or contests. To gain new followers, prompt customers to follow your business and tag a friend to participate. You can organize the contest in different ways—a fall-inspired photo competition or an interactive live event on the platform of your choosing. Be sure to announce the winner publicly.

Fall Spin on Loyalty Programs

Your business’s loyalty program is your secret weapon for fall marketing. Avoid a marketing pitfall and reward your existing patrons by giving them a chance to earn more. For new customers, offer bonus incentives for signing up. Your goal is to develop brand commitment.

Specialty Fall Products or Services

Customers are attracted to products or services only available for a limited time or in small quantities. Could you offer unique fall goodies? Could you run specials for a limited time only? You have the opportunity to increase consumer interest with offerings that are exclusive to this time of year if you market accurately.

Embrace the Fall Spirit

If you have a storefront, go big with the fall decorations. Set up haystacks and pumpkins outside your business’s front door to invite in patrons. Signing your business up for trick-or-treating is a fantastic way to personalize your company.

If your business only has an online presence, update the website with fall features. You can create fall editions of your popular merchandise.

Fall Content Marketing

If you haven’t already, incorporate content marketing to build trust with appealing and valuable content to cultivate brand loyalty. It’s a creative fall marketing idea for your small business to adopt. Creating exclusive blog posts or videos that appeal to your target demographic is a critical part of a marketing plan.

How do you create fall content marketing? Imagine ideas that match the tone and brand identity, then add a fall-inspired twist. If you own a bakery, post a fun fall dessert. An accounting firm could focus on September tax deadlines.