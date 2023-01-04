Why the Design of Your Product Packaging Matters

What does your current product packaging design look like? Is the product selling the way you’d hoped? The design of your product packaging matters for your sales and customer satisfaction. A lot can go into creating these materials—learn why this is important for your business.

Reflects the Quality of the Product

Would it make sense to put a high-quality product inside a low-grade cardboard box without any labels or logos? No, because the customer who sees low-quality packaging will assume the product inside is also of the same quality. Your packaging is an experience for customers, so the more thought you put into the design, the more customers will likely buy and appreciate your products.

Set Yourself Apart From Competitors

There will be other businesses within your market that sell products similar to yours. What you choose to package your products in can set your company apart from other competitors if you use a design that is unique to your brand. Packaging is a way to market your product, and the design you use can cause a customer to choose your product over your competitor.

Protect the Products Inside

Aside from marketing your products, the packaging is also a protective barrier for the item inside. While you want the box or pouch the item comes in to be eye-catching and appealing, you will also want the package to protect the product inside to ensure it arrives to the customer without damage. For example, if you sell a makeup product in a glass bottle, you will need a sturdy cardboard box or other materials to keep the bottle from breaking before the customer receives it.

Show Customers That You’re Environmentally Friendly

A common packaging design error is using materials and products that harm our environment. If you can avoid using plastic, do so—but if you need this material, choose reusable plastics or bioplastics. The design of your product packaging matters here because customers will see the measures your business is taking to reduce your carbon footprint. They’ll likely choose your product because it’s helping the environment.

Your packaging design is a direct reflection of who you are as a business. Packaging is a valuable tool in marketing, showing the quality of your items and your values as a business, such as sustainability. Ensure that you’re taking the time to create a package fit for your products that customers will appreciate.