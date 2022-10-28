Why Product Samples Are a Great Business Tactic

Learning what your customers like is one of the many challenging facets of owning a business. But when it comes to sparking overall brand growth, offering product samples as a gift with purchase is a unique way to do more with your brand. Here, we discuss some benefits of these small tokens and why you should consider doing this in your business.

The Door to Consumer Feedback

If you’ve been investing your behind-the-scenes time in ways to grow, expand, or offer more, product samples are a great business tactic to test the idea on the consumer. This also opens the door to feedback.

Consider adding a sample of your new products and offering a feedback card, link, or form that your trusted customers can use to directly communicate how the product served them. Customers also enjoy knowing they helped create a brand’s vision and had the opportunity to weigh in.

The Unboxing Experience

Nowadays, if your brand cannot provide an immersive unboxing experience, customers remember this. Less than enjoyable unboxing leaves an impression on them for future purchases. Simply opening a brown cardboard box with the contents plainly inside is not good enough. Your customer can always turn to a different brand where they open their package to secure unique packaging and creative sentiments.

Business Exposure

Depending on the product sample you provide to your customers, this is an excellent way to increase your business’s exposure. Things like keychains, travel-sized hand sanitizers, and mobile trinkets with your logo are visible wherever the customers set them down. Include adequate labeling so exposure efforts are high and other people can take an interest.

Improved Brand Loyalty

If your customers feel appreciated when they invest their money into your brand, they will keep coming back for more. Adding product samples and other tokens of appreciation can spark their interest and help build your brand’s loyalty. A returning customer is proven to sustain businesses and scale the brand, so it’s a great business tactic to keep these small tokens in mind when sending packages.

Inventory Management Efforts

There may come a time when your small goods inventory reaches an excess, and moving the backstock out of the shop can help you increase new inventory. Using these small goods as freebies or purchase incentives for your customers is an excellent way to clear the shelves and bring awareness to the smaller items your business may carry.

Customers love freebies and incentives, which work at both ends of the business spectrum. If you’re worried about taking a loss, keep in mind the older the product is and the longer it sits, the more it depreciates.

No matter the strategy you need or implement, there are many advantages to offering product samples. Consider these efforts a return on your investment for the long haul and get creative with your offerings.