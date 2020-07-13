Creating an effective marketing strategy for your company requires the finetuning of many moving parts. Some elements of your marketing strategy may be a bit more subtle than others, but all are equally important. One such element that may seem to fly under the radar a bit more is color. Color plays a large role in marketing and can be used in a variety of ways. From tiny touches on product packaging to gigantic billboards and storefront signage, color is everywhere. The inclusion of color in marketing materials is something that companies must consider carefully, as it can majorly influence the success of a product or marketing campaign. This guide provides a deeper explanation as to why color is important in marketing and how its inclusion in various manners can improve the success of a marketing campaign overall.

Brand recognition

Perhaps the most compelling reason why color is important in marketing is that it makes it easier for customers to instantly recognize your brand’s products when placed directly alongside the competition. The human eye naturally gravitates to bright colors and contrasts between different hues. In most cases, the brighter the color, the better, so it’s important that you use the most vibrant inks possible in your marketing materials. Including such colors in your product’s design, therefore, helps draw customers to your items. This also makes it easier for customers to differentiate your products from those of your competitors. Using the same color scheme in all your company’s marketing materials helps to establish a cohesive brand image. Over time, consumers will begin to associate a certain color combination with your brand. It’s these subtle elements that will draw customers toward your products without them really knowing why.

Consumer connections

Color psychology is also a major contributing factor in the importance of color in marketing. This theory refers to the human behavior of attributing certain emotional connections to specific colors. Warmer tones, for instance, often instill feelings of comfort and vivacity, whereas cooler tones often create feelings of trust, authority, and professionalism. The colors you include in your marketing materials serve as a direct correlation to the overarching tone of your company. Customers will make snap, subconscious judgments of your company based solely on the colors you include in your marketing materials. It’s crucial, therefore, that the colors in your marketing and advertisements accurately reflect your company’s values and intended tone. Bear in mind that different consumers may form different connections to various colors. Children, for instance, may be more drawn to bright, neon hues, as they indicate vivacity and joy. Adults, on the other hand, may gravitate toward more subtle hues in a cooler color scheme because they associate these tones with professionalism.