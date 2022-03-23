No matter which line of work you’re in, having a reliable mobile signal in your office or building is a critical component of competing in the modern world of business. Even if you have the latest iPhone, all cell phones will experience dead zones if the area they’re in doesn’t have good wireless coverage.

However, a distributed antenna system (DAS) can help you with this problem. With this in mind, let’s clear the air on what DAS actually means. In this guide, you will learn what it is and why a distributed antenna system is important for business.

How Distributed Antenna Systems Work

Distributed antenna systems help boost cellular signal in a given area by amplifying the signal and distributing it amongst a network of antennas scattered throughout a property. Contractors will install these antennas both inside and outside a building so that the system can receive signal from the nearest cellular tower and then broadcast the highest quality signal throughout the vicinity. No matter which cell phone carrier your office uses or whether you need a better Wi-Fi or cellular signal, DAS can benefit your business.

Applications for DAS

The practical uses of DAS are far and wide, from improving your communication capabilities to keeping your office safe. DAS allows first responders to communicate with outside sources during emergencies. Also, if you plan on holding a large conference or event on-site, DAS will ensure that everyone gets to enjoy a consistent, high-quality cellular signal.

In addition, if you have a retail business or perform any customer-facing operations, they will be in better spirits thanks to their ability to use your professional Wi-Fi signal. This boost in your customer’s mood could manifest in increased revenue for your business.

What Dead Spots Are and How DAS Fixes Them

A “dead spot” (also known as a dead zone) is when you can’t get a cellular signal in a certain location. Dead zones can occur for a variety of reasons, such as not being within a close enough proximity to a cellular tower. Also, something could be interfering with your ability to gain signal, such as a large obstruction, or capacity issues from too many people trying to use the signal in the same space at one time. There are many common myths about public safety distributed antenna systems, but you should know that DAS works in all areas of a building, including when the power goes out.

Overall, DAS is an incredibly useful technology for any business. Now that you know why a distributed antenna system is important for business, install one if your business doesn’t already utilize this system.