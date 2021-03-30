In much of the country, small and medium businesses have yet to fully return to the office. That means that most new employees will be starting off by working from home. This presents challenges for employees and management alike—fully remote employees may not feel completely part of the office atmosphere without setting foot in the space itself, while companies often struggle to fulfill all necessary onboarding requirements away from the office. Hiring new employees is still possible, albeit somewhat different. Read this list of what to do when onboarding remote employees.

Keep Employee Resources Accessible

All offices have protocols to follow, which they detail at length in their employee handbooks. Even outside of the office, the rules still apply. Make sure to upload your handbook online so it’s readily accessible. Remote employees should familiarize themselves with all relevant material before they begin their jobs in earnest.

Ensure a Quality Internet Connection

For most employees, working remotely isn’t just a day of filing paperwork via email. There are videos to watch, phone calls to make, and video conference calls with dozens of colleagues. None of this is possible without a fast and reliable internet connection. Make sure that your IT department coordinates with all new hires to determine that their home internet satisfies all prerequisites for comprehensive workplace communication.

Perform Drug Tests Remotely

Even if your employees are working from home, HR departments and businesses at large should ensure that their employees are not using illicit drugs or abusing prescription medications. Normally, this would require submitting a specimen in person at a partner laboratory. But just as employees can work remotely, they can submit to drug tests remotely as well. By allowing new hires to submit hair samples from home, you receive the accurate results you need while accommodating employees.

Orientation and Shadowing

One of the most important parts of what to do when onboarding remote employees is ascertaining whether they can jump into their workload in due time. This begins with a thorough series of job-shadowing calls and orientation meetings. Make sure that coworkers are welcoming and helpful as they teach new hires the ropes so that you can get the most from your talented and expanding workforce.