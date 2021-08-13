At one point, getting anything besides bills in the mail was truly thrilling. However, in this modern era, just about every essential and luxury item comes to the mailbox. It’s easier and more affordable to have a store deliver it via online shopping. As a result, we’re all very familiar with minimal effort packaging; but it doesn’t have to be that way. Every serious eCommerce entrepreneur should ask what an unboxing experience is and why it’s important.

What Is an Unboxing Experience?

For most orders, unboxing an item is only as exciting as the content. Peeling back layers of bland cardboard and plastic is hardly inspiring. Back in the early days of eBay and eCommerce, this was more acceptable.

Today, there’s little reason why the packaging isn’t a part of what’s enjoyable about getting an item in the mail. So, rather than cheap or standard packaging, lean towards designing a unique look that meshes with the product. For instance, peeling shrink-wrap and bubble wrap off all-natural soap seems ridiculous today. Instead, Earth-conscious packaging that reinforces the idea behind the product makes the packaging a little less common and a lot nicer.

Good vs. Bland Experiences

Creating a better unboxing experience is just one of many useful shipping tips entrepreneurs need to stay competitive. However, it’s often a forgotten element due to the availability of many stock options. As noted above, though, changing the choice in material is a better option if it makes sense for the items contained. The best way to avoid a bland experience is to look for something outside the ordinary.

For instance, many businesses create custom boxes that will also serve as storage containers. Others choose gift boxes rather than folding ones to ensure receiving the item feels more exciting. Adding color in tissue paper instead of packing peanuts is another excellent way to mix it up. Of course, what materials are available ultimately depends on the business’s budget and the item’s protection requirements.

Improving Your Business’s Unboxing

What an unboxing experience is and why it’s important can mean different things to different businesses. Regardless of the company, there are always small ways to tweak and improve the unboxing experience. To begin with, consider including sample items of other products as gifts. If time or quantity isn’t a limiting factor, a handwritten thank you note means a lot to customers.

Besides this, coupons and business cards help inform the customer and reward them for their purchases. Another idea is to include a decorative container, such as an organza bag, for smaller items. Overall, ensure that the customer receives a premium item and not just another thing off the internet.