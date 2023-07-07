As a business owner, the safety and comfort of your customers should be one of your top priorities. Creating a safe shopping experience ensures their well-being and builds trust and loyalty with your brand. Learning about several ways to make your customers feel safe at your store can show visitors that you value them as people. There are various steps you can take to make your customers feel comfortable and secure while shopping, from making the exterior of your building safer to offering contactless payment.

Add Exterior Lighting

Adding exterior lighting to your store is a simple yet effective way to make your customers feel safer when visiting your business. This is an especially beneficial measure to take if your business hours extend into the night. A well-lit storefront and parking lot deter criminals and create a welcoming feeling for customers who might be coming or going from the store after dark.

Make sure to invest in high-quality lighting fixtures that provide ample illumination in all areas of your store’s exterior. And if you want to increase the safety of your parking lot without seeing a hike in your energy bills, look into using solar lighting. Solar lights provide as much luminance as other lighting options and are better for the environment.

Train Employees on Safety Protocols

Your employees are the backbone of your store, and they play an essential role in providing a safe and secure shopping experience for your customers. Providing your employees with proper training on safety protocols is crucial to ensure everyone in your store is on the same page. Train your employees on how to handle a variety of scenarios, including unruly customers, suspicious behavior, and emergency situations. Make sure your team members know how to call for help and what steps to take in case of an emergency.

Offer Contactless Payment Options

In the age of COVID-19, many customers prefer to avoid touching shared surfaces, such as credit card machines or cash registers. Some shoppers also feel that not carrying cash or cards on them is safer. In either case, offering contactless payment options, such as Apple Pay or Google Wallet, can provide peace of mind for customers. Contactless payments are also quicker than traditional methods, which can speed up checkout times and reduce waiting lines. Be sure to advertise your contactless payment options through signage or social media posts to let customers know that this option is available.

Provide Delivery and Pickup Options

Providing delivery and pickup options can be a significant advantage for your store, especially for customers who may not feel safe venturing outside their homes or interacting with strangers. Offering these options shows that you care about your customers’ comfort and are willing to go the extra mile to provide convenience. Make sure to advertise your delivery and pickup options on your website, social media, and storefront so that customers are aware of this service. You can also provide a contactless delivery option to add an extra layer of safety and security. Consider partnering with third-party delivery services or implementing your in-house delivery service to streamline the process. Be sure to have clear guidelines for delivery and pickup procedures to ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience for both you and your customers.