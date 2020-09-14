Use Your Car To Market Your Business: 4 Tips

Advertising on cars has been proven as an effective way to advertise. An ad put on a car that travels a busy road can be seen by thousands of people every day. The cost of transforming a car into a rolling advertisement can be minimal, depending on the approach. New techniques are gaining traction while the tried and true ones are still available. Car advertising is so effective that larger companies will pay private citizens to decorate their cars and advertise for them. Use your car to market your business and reach new customers and drive sales.

Vinyl Lettering

Vinyl lettering is always to the point and effective. It’s durable, comes in every color, and will stick to every part of a vehicle. Lettering is good when there is limited space and you have a direct message to send. The most popular thing to do is put the company name and contact information on the rear window or side of the vehicle. If you have a van with more space to decorate, you can include more information like services and locations.

Door Magnets

Door magnets are exactly that—a big magnet the size of a welcome mat with graphics on it. They are good for when you don’t want to advertise all the time. When going to appointments or driving for company business, you can put the magnet on and then take it off after hours. They are smaller, so they don’t catch the eye like lettering will, but they’re also very affordable. If you are on a tight advertising budget, magnets are a good choice.

Vehicle Wrapping

Vehicle wrapping is the new kid on the block and making some noise. Wrapping is like getting a brand-new paint job on your car for a fraction of the cost. Professional vehicle wrappers can create any kind of wrap with any color, image, and design. The only limitation is imagination. Vehicle wrapping is a great way to market because it is so eye-catching.

Roof Toppers

Even if it’s not ringing a bell, you’ve seen roof toppers. They are the things on top of the delivery driver’s roof that says the name of their business. They look like a roof on top of the car. Roof toppers are good when you don’t want to alter the vehicle in any way but still need to advertise. Toppers are removable, portable, and visible at night. They let you use your car to market your business all day, every day.