The signage you post around your business tells customers about your products, promotions, and more. However, there is much you can do with a sign beyond presenting basic information. Here are a few of the most unique ways to use signs in your business.

A Warm Welcome

Rather than only broadcast information, communicate parts of your business’s personality through your signs. Give guests a warm welcome with a hand-drawn, chalk-a-frame sign outside or a standing sign with an invitation inside. You can grab more passersby with an invitation in addition to window promotions. Give customers a preview of your warm atmosphere and dedication to customer service with a welcome sign.

Show Them Around

Once people find their way into your store or shop, they typically gravitate toward the items or sections that interest them. However, you can direct this unbridled interest at the door by using wayfinding signs to guide customers through your shop. People may not always follow these suggestions, but you can use directional signage to point people toward your promoted items, higher-value areas, and popular products. Show your customers around your store with arrows and directional language.

Present Staff Stories

Many businesses and organizations post employee of the month signs or performance records, but you should also showcase the staff stories behind the scenes. Though you may want to keep certain business-specific information private, you can still present these stories in the main area of your store to bring customers into your company culture. Write up stories of success, sentiment, and significance that will both encourage your staff and entice customers.

Consider these unique ways to use signs in your business and implement the ones that best fit your culture. Be sure to choose the right sign holder and place signage in visible and accessible areas. With the right forethought, you can improve your employee morale and customer engagement with creative advertorial signage.