The types of advertising businesses can implement are limitless! However, specific advertising options may be better for you depending on your product and location. For example, if you live in a city with a niche business, you will want to be placed on directories. But, if you live in a rural area with a need-based company, you may benefit more from radio and billboard placement in the nearest city.

Pay-Per-Click Ads

Using pay-per-click ads is a great way to build engagement to a direct link of choice and advertise your business. You can set this up with any other company, streaming service, or browser. It’s an inexpensive method that also lets you reach people directly!

Directories

Using directories is an excellent way for people with niche and particular businesses to target their direct audience. Phone book directories, forums, online groups, and using specific industry hashtags are also great ways to advertise your business.

Social Media Ads

The newest rollout to the marketing world is social media marketing. This type of advertising for businesses can give you access to everyone in the world. Using social media to promote and build your brand personality is excellent. Do you want to take it to the next level and pay for ads on all your social media with the same call to action? While running that advertisement, schedule your content so something will post daily to engage the audience you’re gaining.

Radio & TV Commercials

Using radio and television ads is a great way to expand your market! Television commercials allow you to reach someone with your creativity and product and be stuck in their memory forever! Radio ads will enable you to promote your business worldwide and locally. Reaching out to hostesses, DJs, and promoters is also great for contacting more potential customers.

Sidewalk Ads

When advertising on the sidewalk, there are dos and don’ts you need to know. For example, you don’t want to use colors that may not be easily visible. Also, when using this advertising method, you have to consider your local ordinances and community!

Print Ads

Prints ads of all sorts are also a marvelous way to implement advertising! Options range from magazines and newspapers to billboards and mailing letters. When thinking about advertising, you don’t have to stress if you aren’t a hands-on person, delegate, and hire as you see fit!