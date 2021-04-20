A well-executed promotional video is a powerful marketing tool. But in order to be successful, your videos must be pristine and appealing, not rushed and sloppy. Want to add some promotional videos to your marketing strategy? First, read these tips for shooting a marketing video.

Identify Your Target Audience

Step one to making a successful promotional video is to identify your target audience. If the video will be marketing a product or service, who do you want to buy it? What kind of audience would appeal to that audience in a video? Taking your audience into account before filming will help you to see the best results once the video is released.

Plan Ahead

After identifying your target audience, it’s time to plan out your video. Come up with a basic concept for the video and decide on when, where, and how you will shoot it. You should also have some idea of what kind of film equipment you will need and how much time the process will take.

Create a Script and Storyboard

Part of the planning process involves creating a script and a storyboard for your video. Decide upon what needs to be said in your video and write your script accordingly. That will help you to include any essential information in the video and strategize your approach before filming starts. A storyboard will give you a better idea of how to visually communicate your message to your audience. Knowing in advance which shots you will be using will also help you to gather the right equipment for the task.

Focus on Emotion

Facts and information alone will not win you many customers—a better strategy is to focus on highlighting emotion in your promotional video. Including emotion will help you to connect with your audience on a deeper level and allow them to see an example of the real-life effects of your product. One way to effectively use emotion in your videos is to include a variety of camera angles. For example, a close-up shot can reveal the emotion on an actor’s face, while high and low angles can reveal the authority or vulnerability of a subject.

Light Your Shots Effectively

Have you ever watched a poorly lit video and almost instantly discounted it as unprofessional? Don’t let the same happen to your marketing videos. Take the time to find or create natural lighting for your videos. You may also need to rebalance the white balance of your shots for a more natural appearance.

Add a Soundtrack

Don’t underestimate the power of a good soundtrack or sound effects in your marketing videos. Although your audience may not consciously notice the sounds you add, they will definitely notice if your videos lack a soundtrack. For best results, be sure to match the sound to the tone of your video.

Following these tips for shooting a marketing video will heighten your chances of successfully promoting your product. Good luck making your videos, and have fun getting creative.