Selling a product requires good advertising, branding, and designing. But it also requires something much smaller to succeed: a well-designed product label. The product label is the first detail about the product the consumer will see. It has all the information they’ll want to know about the product. Learn some tips for designing a good packaging label by reading below.

Get To Know Your Buyers

Understanding your target audience is a key to designing an effective product label. Think about your product and assess its demographic. Once you’ve determined a demographic, get to know them. Consider details such as age, gender, occupation, lifestyle, education level, and even relationship status. You need to think about why they would buy your product. Also, ask why they would purchase your product rather than a competitor’s. Ask yourself what your competitors are doing. Research the areas where they’re not doing well so you can do those same things better.

Make Your Choice of Label Size

Your label size will have an impact on the final design. You don’t want a label that’s too small for the details you want to include—but making it too large isn’t a good idea either. You also need to check if there’s an industry standard. Every product has certain label types that’ll work better with them than others. Look at your product and decide what label looks best with it. Consider if you want it to be a full-wrap label that wraps around the majority of the packaging or if you want to use a small simpler design.

Consider the Label Material

There are many types of label stocks to choose from. While the decision can get tough with so many options, you can narrow down the best material by considering what your product is and the target audience. If your product is on the higher end, you’ll want a material that gives your label a luxurious look and feel. If you’re producing something meant for the bathroom and shower, you’ll need a stock with a waterproof finish. Certain stocks are designed to not only to be appealing visually but must feel nice when touched. This adds a unique extra dimension to your product.

Make Sure Everything Is Legible

One of the most important tips for designing a package label is to make sure everything on the label is legible. If your consumer is interested in the product but cannot make out important information about it, they most likely won’t buy it. Certain products require legibility for consumer health and safety. A good example is how legibility is a vital part of creating nutrition fact labels. If a consumer can’t read the facts, why would they trust the product? Make sure to use legible fonts and a text color that stands out.