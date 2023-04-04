Imagine walking into a grocery store and seeing that all the boxes and packaging are in grey, black, and white. How would you know what a product entails when there are no suggestive elements on the package? Color plays a crucial role in marketing a product to customers because it can evoke a desired mood or emotion. Learn more about the importance of color in product packaging to ensure you’re utilizing this marketing tactic correctly.

Color Psychology

Color psychology is the study of how specific colors can impact behavior and emotion. For example, psychologists have found that red can stimulate your appetite. Furthermore, many colors have different meanings, psychological effects, and connotations. Understanding color psychology is essential because it plays a significant role when designing a package.

Convey Emotion

The emotion a color can convey impacts the customer’s perception of a product. The colors you choose to incorporate in your product packaging design are important because they can make or break whether an individual purchases your product. Usually, the main colors of the rainbow are the most popular colors brands use. Understand what each color represents to ensure you convey the right emotions to your customers. Common associations with various colors include:

Red : Excitement

: Excitement Orange : Confidence

: Confidence Yellow : Cheerful

: Cheerful Green : Natural

: Natural Blue : Honesty

: Honesty Purple: Luxury

Target an Audience

Focusing on a target audience is one of the most critical steps in marketing because it pinpoints the group of people most likely to purchase your products. You can’t choose your favorite colors and call it good. The color palette you choose can determine who picks up your products in the store.

For example, pink is more commonly found on feminine products geared toward women because society associates the color with women. Ensure your product resonates with your target audience by carefully selecting a color palette that suits your brand.

There are many different color systems you can use throughout your graphic design process. For instance, knowing how Pantone works can help you match colors across all your products and packages to maintain consistency. Don’t ignore color psychology or its importance in your design process because it can be the selling point for many of your products.