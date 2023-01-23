Smart Tips for Successful Pallet Shipping

Pallets are some of the best tools for mass shipping products, whether it’s traveling outside the country or moving to another facility. Pallet shipping is effective and works with most systems already in place, making it extremely cost-efficient. You can get more out of your pallet shipping with these tips.

Never Overfill

Every pallet can only carry so much, which is important to keep in mind for the safety of workers and products. Never overfill your pallets or allow items to hang off the edge of the pallet, as it’ll lead to injuries and damage. Follow weight restrictions for the best results when shipping.

Use Different Pallets

While pallets may look similar, they come in many different styles and materials. Each one is ideal for a different job, so it’s best to match the pallet to the job that needs it the most. Successful warehouses and shipping facilities utilize different pallets for various items and quantities. It’s important that you know how to choose the right pallet size for your operations.

Stack Vertically

When you put items on your pallet, stack them rather than put them side by side. Most people create layers of products, filling all horizontal space on a pallet before stacking more products on top, which is a great and effective use of pallet space.

Always Anchor Items

Items shift and move in transit, which can endanger workers and damage products. Anchoring is a vital tip for successful pallet shipping, as it prevents products from sliding around. A lot of people use plastic wrap when loading a pallet to keep things in place.

Pallet shipping takes a lot of knowledge and training to do well, so these tips will help you greatly. Increasing safety and reducing mistakes and mishaps should be a major focus of your company, and these tips will help you achieve that.