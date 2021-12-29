The holidays are the perfect time to reset, kick back, and enjoy time off of work. But it can be challenging to come back to work and find the proper routine to get back into the groove.

Because of this, employees can get off course and lose motivation or productivity, which can throw off production and business operations. Follow these simple ways to motivate your employees after the holidays to ensure your company gets back on a successful path.

Help Them Set Goals

Once the holidays are officially over (January), it’s time to set goals for the new year. Setting goals with your employee will help them get back into the mindset of organized and productive work. It will also remind them of the importance of being focused in the workplace.

Whether it’s something minor, like organizing their WFH space, or moving up in the company, sit down with your employee and help them map out their goals.

Be sure to figure out actionable steps to help them achieve the pre-determined goals to ensure they have a path to follow and a way to monitor their progress.

Host a Team Bonding Meeting

To motivate your employees after the holidays, host a team meeting to bring everyone back into the right mindset.

A team meeting will enable you to gather everyone together and discuss changes coming in the new year, company goals, and other essential updates. Make it fun with a quick team bonding game at the beginning of the meeting to help your employees reacclimate with each other.

When your staff sees each other, they’ll remember why they’re there and feel encouraged to get back into the groove of things.

Encourage Time Tracking

A great way to inspire your employees is to encourage them to track their time. Time tracking allows them to monitor how much time they’re spending on a project. If employees see how they use their time, it can push them to be more productive.

As a professional, you’ll need to know how to pick the right time tracking software, but once you find one that works for your business, be sure to communicate with your team how it will benefit them.

With these simple ways to motivate your employees after the holidays, your employees will feel inspired, productive, and ready to get back into the grind.