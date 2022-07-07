When it comes to security, modern businesses have to worry about more than just locking doors at the end of the day. Every company has to deal with cyberattacks and hacks, so we’ve compiled a list of security measures every business should follow to fight off cyber threats.

Encrypting Data

Along with investing in a strong firewall and anti-virus software, data encryption is a staple of safe and secure measures businesses can take against cyber threats. Encryption takes sensitive data and converts it into an encoded and unreadable format, making the data virtually worthless to hackers.

Data encryption isn’t reserved only for large corporations—even small businesses can afford many encryption programs or third-party vendors that keep data safe. It’s an effective measure to prevent hackers from attaining sensitive data.

Pro Tip: If employees utilize work phones and keep files on smartphones, have those encrypted too—many hackers target employee smartphones.

Scanning Documents

Some think it’s easier to secure physical documents and papers than digital copies, but that’s not true. One of the best ways to secure paper documents is by scanning them and keeping digital copies in a safe and secure storage service.

Scanning documents makes them easier to access and find, and provides digital backups for essential files that can be protected by multi-factor authentication. If employees are unfamiliar with properly scanning and indexing documents, many professional services are available at an affordable price.

Promoting Password Hygiene

Healthy password hygiene refers to regularly updating and changing solid passwords. Many might prefer to rotate a specific set of passwords, which may be fine for logging into Facebook, but it can be a severe security risk for a business.

Set regular deadlines for yourself and employees to update and change passwords at work. It’s a simple measure but can be the difference between hackers being thwarted or gaining access to sensitive information.

Educating Employees

One of the most common ways hackers gain access to delicate business data is through phishing. This strategy tricks employees into opening dangerous or virus-filled links or emails with phony messages.

Phishing is just one technique cyber attackers use, so it’s crucial to educate employees on how they could be targeted. Take time during work hours for educational courses and reviews about cyber threats facing businesses. The best prevention is education.

These are only a few security measures that every business should follow. Cyber threats are just one of the dangers that big and small businesses have to be aware of to keep their companies secure.