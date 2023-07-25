Almost every industry in the world benefits from chemical manufacturing. Everything from pharmaceuticals to billiard balls benefits from resins, polymers, and other vital compositions put together by chemical engineers. Unfortunately, many operational problems in chemical manufacturing can make the process more sluggish and lead to unexpected complications for the manufacturer and their clients.

Rules and Regulations

There’s a lot of paperwork and legal compliance that goes into chemical manufacturing. Companies need to ensure that all of their practices are up to code. Manufacturers need to have a risk management program that follows the rules of the Environmental Protection Agency. Other federal agencies to follow include the Food and Drug Administration, the Occupational Health and Safety Administration, and Good Manufacturing Practices. Rules and regulations may also vary by individual states and event counties, so chemical manufacturers have to ensure compliance to create safe, high-quality products.

Lack of Available Inventory

Because chemical manufacturers work around the clock in nearly every industry, it makes sense that inventory is a common problem. Over the past few years, supply chain issues have remained one of the most significant issues for chemical manufacturers. Through a combination of not having enough inventory and not being able to transport large enough shipments in a single trip, these issues need a more permanent and long-lasting solution if this industry is going to improve.

Batch Reworking

A common but frustrating operational problem in chemical manufacturing is the idea of batch reworking. Manufacturers run numerous tests to try and predict the outcome of a product, but there are situations where the numbers are slightly off. Sometimes a company may need to reproduce an entire batch of products if there are any issues with scaling up or if the manufacturer fails to comply with any regulatory compliance factors. In some situations, manufacturers may be able to recycle and reuse materials, but needing to discard an entire production batch is an unfortunate outcome since it creates a net loss of money, time, and materials.