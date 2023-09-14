Office Game Room Ideas That Will Make Everyone Happy

Gaming rooms encourage team building via pleasant competition and socialization. These innovative workplace game room concepts aim to improve the status quo of these communal spaces to increase the number of social and bonding possibilities available to employees.

The following are examples of workplace break room ideas that may boost morale and provide staff with much-needed recreation time. With that in mind, what office game room ideas will make everyone happy? Let’s investigate.

Old School Rules

No game room is complete without big, boxy, classic arcade-style games. The artwork on these masterpieces alone is worth having, so scarfing down dots in Pac-Man or slam-dunking from the mid-court like in NBA Jam is just a bonus.

Box arcade games are easy because they allow anyone of any skill level to enjoy them. You don’t need a quick trigger finger or keen aim to play these classic games. With a bit of button mashing and some sweet joystick moves, you can enjoy many games to their fullest.

Three Is Better Than One

Some game room staples hold the test of time, making them perfect additions. Air hockey, foosball, and table tennis are essential game room pieces, so you might as well find one that can do all three. A multi-game table gives you the most bang for your buck, ensuring every employee has the chance to play their favorites.

Like In Real Life?

You can try rolling a ball to hit 300-yard drives on a golf simulator when Golden Tee isn’t enough to make you happy. Most people dream of playing the world’s most beautiful and challenging courses, but unfortunately, geography and the lack of moolah can put a dash to those aspirations.

That’s not the case with a golf simulator because you can jump into the action and grip and virtually rip on these courses. You can even press your luck playing at the host of the 2023 PGA Championship to see if you can beat Brooks Koepka. Spoiler alert: You won’t.

Working in a Lego Paradise

Most game rooms allow you to connect with your inner child. As many parents could attest to from stepping on them in the middle of the night, kids love Legos, but so do many middle-aged adults.

Engineers and creative types alike are sure to enjoy playing at a Lego table, making it a great addition to any workplace rec area. Participants can collaborate and construct a beautiful city or ride solo when they need a moment to be in their little world. Remember to clean up your mess after you’re done; you don’t want the boss to hurt themselves on a rogue one.

Investing in these office game room ideas that will make everyone happy could make a significant difference in office morale. There’s nothing wrong with having a little fun if it inspires others to work harder. After all, who wouldn’t want to go to work if golfing 18 holes in 30 minutes is on the agenda?