Starting a business of any kind is a thrilling prospect. However, in the day and age of ECommerce, competition can be very fierce. By starting out with a little research to guide your direction, you will be better prepared to navigate any bumps in the road. There are just a few must know things before starting an ecommerce business, and it’s up to the responsible entrepreneur to find the answers they need to succeed.

Thoroughly Investigate Your Market

While you very well may have the best product in the world, no one will buy it if they don’t know about it. Advertising was easy back in the day when the competition was not instantly national or international. Since we are not talking about a local mom n’ pop shop, you’ll have to take it to the web like everyone else. Of the must know things before starting an ecommerce business, marketing is easily the most important.

Figure out what you want to say about your business and products, and then say it! If you have a website of almost any sort, you should also have access to a blog. Blogging is one of the best ways to engage with customers on a personal level and build trust. Nowadays, with so many choices, people gravitate most towards businesses they feel more emotionally connected to.

Take advantage of free social media, as well as paid services like running Google and Facebook ads. You may even wish to consider investing in professional SEO service to get all your assets aligned in a way that automatically promotes your business.

Iron Out the Wrinkles in the Code

To sell effectively online, you also need to be prepared for that momentous click to happen. Once you’ve got your marketing down, it’s essential to make sure all the stops the customer hits along the way function as they are intended. Ensure your site is fully operational and do lots of bug testing on a PC and phone to make sure every inch does what it’s supposed to.

You would hate for your first review to be about a simple glitch that could have avoided. Customers won’t bother to differentiate between a tiny slip in coding and an unusable site. If your site doesn’t do what people expect, they’ll simply shop elsewhere on a site that does.

There’s More to Shipping than a Box

Besides customers being able to add to their cart and check out hassle-free, it’s also crucial the rest of the process goes off without a hitch. For most businesses, that means getting the items in the customer’s hands—preferably in one piece.

Make sure you have all your shipping supplies in a row, and you have a solid plan for getting items out the door and safety into the customer’s hands. There are special ways to fold and ship clothes for instance that just scream ‘I’m a serious professional’. For delicate items, make sure you understand how to pack in the way customers expect the item to be professionally packed.

Besides just keeping an item from breaking, getting leaked on, or affected by any other hazard of travel, customers will enjoy items packed with care. There’s a big experience difference between pulling bits of tape off a newspaper-laden vase and extracting one from a decorative storage box carefully bedded down in a nest of colorful tissue paper. Take the time to research a few packing tricks that will pack your parcels with a real ‘wow’ factor.