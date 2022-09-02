How To Prevent Accidents in Your Commercial Parking Lot

Regularly inspecting your parking lot will help to make sure it’s in good condition and ready for use year-round. There are clear signs it’s time to repaint your parking lot, so you should regularly inspect your property to find cracks, potholes, and uneven surfaces and schedule any required maintenance right away! If you are looking to prevent accidents in your commercial parking lot, keep reading for tried-and-true ways to keep your lot safe.

Clear Lines & Good Visibility

Clear lines and good visibility are key to preventing accidents in your commercial parking lot. You can accomplish this by keeping the lines crisp and well-painted. In addition to ensuring the line markings are clear, it’s important to keep cones or tape on hand when there are issues with directional signage or other safety hazards.

Snow Removal

Snow removal is a big job, and it’s crucial to prevent accidents in your commercial parking lot. Snow and the wet surfaces it creates can be a safety, liability, and legal issue, and an expense that can add up quickly. Ensure your contractor knows the importance of snow removal in your parking lot.

Well Lit

You should use high-quality lighting in your lot. This can be done by installing the right type and number of lights. You can use fluorescent, LED, and incandescent lamps. Decide which is right for your lot and place them strategically to help with traffic and deter crime. You could also get lights with sensors that turn on automatically when it gets dark out and turn off again during daylight hours.

Safety-Compliant Signage

Signage must be visible and legible at all times. This ensures drivers can see clearly from their windshield. Safety signage must also comply with local, state, and federal regulations. Some examples include fire lanes, ADA-compliant parking spaces, and directional signage.

Protect Your Customers and Employees

You are responsible for the safety of your customers and employees. If they are injured, you could be held accountable. You should plan for emergencies such as broken glass, fires, security issues, and snow removal. Maintain the lines on your parking lot so drivers can see where they’re supposed to park their vehicles.