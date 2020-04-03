How to Market During a Major Recession

As they face an unprecedented recession, many businesses find themselves evaluating what they have to do to continue running a successful company. At this time, there are many questions in the air, and they have to make decisions to do what’s necessary to make it through this. It’s important to retain digital marketing during a recession in this modern age. But what are the best ways to ensure your efforts succeed? Here we offer a few simple tips on how to market during a recession.

Don’t Slash Your Budget

As businesses pore over their expenses to determine where they can save, many will decide to eliminate their marketing budgets. However, we can’t stress enough just how important marketing is to not only maintaining your current profits, but also growing your future ones. You want to think about the long term. You may want to consider running an SEO campaign—this marketing method uses good content and relevant keywords to focus on long-term results. When the recession ends and businesses start to recover, you may find yourself ahead of the competition.

Build Customer Relationships

Building a relationship with your audience is one of the most effective ways to create a successful business. Personal relationships keep customers coming back, and you want to spend this time going above and beyond to gain their loyalty. A great way to retain your current audience is through e-mail marketing. This is an affordable marketing method that allows you to reach out to customers in a way that feels personable. It lets you send regular updates and promotions straight to their inboxes.

Offer Promotions

During a time when everyone is being thrifty with their funds, promotions are essential for creating conversions. They don’t have to be drastic if you don’t want your margins to suffer, but there’s a variety of ways to offer promotions without your budget taking too much of a hit. If you don’t want to run several sales, you could have a contest or, depending on your industry, offer samples with purchases. Free shipping is another great way to gain business, and you should include this in any advertisements if you offer it.

Highlight What Makes You Unique

What makes your business stand out from all the rest? If you have something no one else does, there will be a natural demand for your product. Highlight these features to remind customers why they should buy from you. Good customer service, brand awareness, and a unique product will allow you to survive even the toughest of times.