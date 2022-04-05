With spring and milder weather on the horizon, some businesses are starting to display outdoor signage again. However, while spring offers better climates, outdoor conditions can still affect your signs no matter what time of the year. Discover the best tips for how to maintain your business’s outdoor signage.

Repaint/Replace Faded Areas

Over time, your signs may start to fade and wash away. This is a natural process for outdoor signs. Fading occurs from exposure to sunlight, wind, rain, and other elements. It can be easy to forget about outdoor signs when you’re working indoors, but don’t forget to inspect them regularly. If your signs fade, customers will have a harder time reading them, especially from far away. Schedule repairs or replacements on electrical signs or repaint traditional signs to restore their readability.

Clean Signs Regularly

Dirt and debris collecting on your outdoor signs can also decrease their visibility. It’s important to clear your signs regularly. Schedule a professional cleaner to power wash them or stock up on the appropriate cleaning materials yourself. Spring cleaning season is the perfect time to tidy up your business, starting with your outdoor signage. Your signs will be clean and readable from long distances, which helps your business start on the right foot this season.

Increase Signage Longevity

There are steps you can take to increase the longevity of your outdoor signage, starting with coating them. Some signage retailers offer specialty coatings that you can apply to outdoor signage to protect it from the elements. You can also purchase sign covers and cases that act as photo frames, keeping your signage presentable. Performing regular inspections on your signs will help you catch and reverse damage at the earliest possible point.

Use these tips for how to maintain your business’s outdoor signage to keep your displays looking fresh and clean. Keeping your signs eye-catching will help attract more customers to your business and make a better first impression.