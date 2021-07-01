Most companies are moving toward an online-first model, while others still heavily rely on their brick-and-mortar locations to generate buzz. With the way the world is moving, getting online and building your brand’s authority in the digital world is becoming more and more essential. So, if you are ready to make the jump, learn how to get your business online.

Create a Website

The first step to getting your business online is to create a website. Consumers rarely explore new companies that are not verifiable online. Launching a website for your company adds credibility and allows people to research before converting.

While you shouldn’t create your own website unless you have recent website development experience, you should get one online. Consider hiring a professional website developer or a marketing agency that can help build a great site. Here are some things to include on your business website:

Contact information

Address

What your business does

Who you are

Make a Google My Business Listing

Once you build a website for your brand, ensure you create or claim your Google My Business Listing. This is a free service that Google provides to help users find contact information and more things about your company with ease.



When creating a Google My Business listing, it is essential to include your company’s current address, phone number, email address, and any other information that could help inform a potential customer.

Get On Social Media

Once building a website and creating a dedicated listing on Google My Business, try your hand at social media for more online visibility and ways to connect with customers. Creating a profile on social media apps that your customers use can provide extra verification of the legitimacy of your business while also providing opportunities to connect with your patrons.

There are many ways to grow your business but learning how to get your business online is the most beneficial first step.