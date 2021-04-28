The old saying goes something like this: “Doing business without advertising is like winking in the dark. You know you’re doing it, but nobody else does.” It’s true, but perhaps you feel like you’ve been winking with all the lights on, and you’re still not getting the attention you need. Perhaps it’s time for you to break away from traditional modes of advertising such as newspaper ads, flyers, and mailed circulars. Here’s how to advertise your business in new ways.

Set up a Social Media Presence

Look up your company online. If the only hits you’re getting are phonebook listings, you’re missing out. You need to ensure web searches are listing you on the first page of search results. You can only do that by opening as many communication channels as possible. Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr, Instagram, Snapchat, and other social media sites are free advertising and a means for past and future customers to reach out and learn about your products and services. Get on social media and get active!

Car Wrapping

Want to ensure hundreds of people see your advertisement twice a day? Ad firms pay drivers to let them wrap or apply partial and full-body vinyl advertisements to their cars, which they drive to and from work, the store, and elsewhere. Ad companies screen drivers to ensure they have accident-free backgrounds, commute 30 or more miles a day, and that their cars are newer and in good shape. Cars and drivers are hired according to what areas a campaign is targeting.

Ponder a Podcast

Are you a part of a specialized field or have several experts on staff who can talk for hours on professional niche subjects? Podcasts are an excellent way to share knowledge and generate goodwill. With a minimal investment in recording, editing equipment, and hosting, you can set up a simple podcast to promote your company, invite guests from your list of vendors and customers, and even sell advertising as your audience increases. Don’t want to start a podcast yourself? Find relevant ones, advertise with them, and offer yourself as a potential interview subject. Many professional podcasts are always open to new guests. You don’t need to be famous—just experienced, knowledgeable, and ready to talk.

Affiliate Marketing

When exploring how to advertise your business in new ways, put a spin on tried-and-true techniques like word of mouth and professional endorsements. Look to social media influencers who can run links to your goods and services in their blogs, podcasts, videos, and other media. You get your goods and services exposed to their thousands of fans, and they receive products and a commission on every sale made. Find an influencer whose site and fan base are appropriate for your product line and see if they offer an affiliate program.