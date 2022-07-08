Forms of Marketing That Your Small Company Should Utilize

The business industry is an ever-changing ecosystem. Every aspect of it constantly adapts in order to thrive within the various consumer markets. The global pandemic obviously shook the very foundation of how businesses operate, and many smaller ones didn’t survive.

However, many new companies are now rising from the ashes and succeeding where others went wrong. If you’re one such small company, we have a list of some forms of marketing that you might want to use in order to build your brand and draw in new and old customers.

Content Marketing

Content is king these days. Whether it’s blog posts, videos, or podcasts, people consume content faster and more frequently than ever before. Thanks to the convenience of smartphones, it’s now easier than ever for someone to take a three-minute break to catch up on current events or search for something they’ve been wondering about.

If you’re not taking advantage of content marketing by creating your own branded content, your business is missing out. You need to make it well-known that your product can be the solution to a certain dilemma that people are facing. Obviously, you need to produce quality content first, but once you build some authority in your website, you should see a noticeable rise in your SEO (search engine optimization) rankings.

Social Media Marketing

Of course, we can’t discuss content marketing without referring to social media. These platforms are great for short-form pieces, but the aspect that truly lets them shine is the fact that they offer easy ways for you to communicate directly with customers. Whether your customers are trying to reach out to you personally or simply coming across these channels organically, you’ll be able to engage in unique interactions with them.

Email Marketing

A few years ago, some people might have argued that email marketing was slowly phasing out due to the increase in other forms of marketing. However, the pandemic has made emails a necessary form of marketing that we still need to take advantage of. When people stopped coming into stores as often, businesses lost their direct line of communication with their customers. Email is a great way to keep that line open.

Granted, people typically don’t respond to marketing emails, but they often read them. This gives businesses the chance to get messages to customers individually. Plus, emails are easy to automate through the right software.

Influencer Marketing

The final form of marketing that smaller businesses should try out is influencer marketing. This has gotten pretty big in recent years and found a lot of success on multiple forms of social media. Instead of selling your products yourself, you can pay someone who’s already gained a following on the internet to do it for you. If you do a good amount of research on your potential influencer salesperson, you could have a direct line to one of your niche target markets.