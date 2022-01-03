No business is immune to making marketing mistakes. Due to recent world events, engagement marketing has changed. Engagement marketing uses creative and strategic content to engage consumers and create meaningful content over time. We have a few engagement marketing mistakes to avoid in 2022.

Not Embracing Technology

Businesses need to embrace technology in this digital age. There are many great tools and software available, and it can be challenging to navigate the best route moving forward. A business needs a roadmap guiding them with structured guidelines that show them how to grow their company.

Not Using Personalization

Adding personalization to your marketing will make your customers feel special. Personalizing your email content will make the recipient feel important, and they’ll be more likely to go out of their way for your business.

Craft marketing emails exclusively for them. Mention common interests and their name a few times to create connections and build trust.

Sending Offending Tweets

Twitter is a fantastic way to announce a new collection of products—but be wary. You don’t want to write a Tweet that could offend hundreds, thousands, or even millions of people. Pay attention to the words you use in your announcement.

Ignoring Customer Complaints

Unsatisfied customers have plenty of opportunities to go online and share their bad experiences in a few short clicks. They can create posts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Yelp, or Google, which millions of people access every day.

Respond to these customer complaints immediately and ensure you respond on the same platform the consumer initially used. Show other customers you care about your feedback and take the initiative to fix the problem.

Branding Without Researching Target Audience

Take time to understand what your target audience wants and needs from your company. What colors do they like? What trends are they into? You want to sell to them, so ensure you know what they want to buy. (Don’t make the same mistake Honda did back in 2001 with the Honda Fit.)

The pandemic has changed engagement marketing. There’s no denying it. Make this year the best yet with these engagement marketing mistakes to avoid in 2022.