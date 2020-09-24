Now more than ever, the car buying market is an extremely competitive space. With an abundance of competitors, a surge in online shopping, and car buyers taking a more active role in the buying process, automotive retailers need a competitive marketing strategy to guide buyers to your dealership.

Here are a few effective automotive marketing strategies to implement at your dealership.

Build Trust With Customer Reviews

Buying a car is a big life event for most car buyers. For this reason, customers want to trust the dealership they do business with. One of the most effective automotive marketing strategies is to manage online reviews. Customer reviews are candid and prove to potential buyers that others have had a recommendable experience with you.

You’ll want reviews on your website, such as from Google, Facebook, and car dealership review sites like Carfax Reviews. It’s also important to remember that seeding out negative comments can make your business look artificial. It is better to provide a professional response to these comments to show potential buyers you care.

Target the Right People

In any digital campaign, you’ll want to ensure you are targeting the right audience. For more luxurious upscale buyers, they likely won’t be interested in your selection of low-cost sedans with limited bells and whistles. Reversely, spend-conscious buyers likely won’t act on advertisements for luxurious cars with the best technology of the year and additional costly add-ons.

Use Video Advertisements

Seeing is believing in many buyers’ experience. Shoppers should be able to envision themselves in the vehicle they’re looking at. The best way to do so is by providing videos that give shoppers the full look and feel of the car.

Showcase the car’s overall build and highlight the best features, including safety specs, technology, and comfort level. Video marketing also provides proof to shoppers that the claims made about the vehicle are true, making your dealership more trustworthy.