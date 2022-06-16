Eco-Friendly Packaging Alternatives for Your Business

Reduce your carbon footprint on the earth and make your business more sustainable and eco-friendlier. One of the fastest ways to accomplish this goal is by switching to alternative packaging material that is better for the environment. Switching to different materials is imperative for saving our planet. If you have not made the switch yet, allow us to give you impressive substitutes for your current practice.

Cornstarch Packaging

A newer material on the market for packaging uses polylactic acid (PLA), made from cornstarch. This renewable resource has no toxins and is biodegradable. In fact, switching to a more sustainable package will drive new environmentally conscious customers to your products because of the social responsibility you took in protecting our environment.

Biodegradable Packaging Fillers

What packaging is better than one that is biodegradable? Like the cornstarch, there are packing peanuts and other compostable Styrofoam-like materials. Choosing the biodegradable route becomes effortless and mindless because these materials won’t pollute the earth for an infinite number of years.

Eco-Friendly Plastic Packaging

Unfortunately, there is no way around plastics as they still make for tamper-proof and reliable packaging materials. Fortunately, you can recycle industrial shrink wrap in more extensive facilities; ensure you are purchasing these materials from reputable vendors that are also consciously aware of their actions on the environment. Make an effort to switch all your plastic materials to 100 percent recycled alternatives to make the greatest impact.

Edible Film Packaging

Edible film packaging is a wonderful option if your business works closely with food-related products. Placing this film over your food products eliminates a slew of packaging waste. In addition, this packaging material will not seep harmful toxins into the food as plastic coating might.

Make the switch to eco-friendly alternative packaging today to play a role in saving our planet. This effort also defines your business as socially aware and conscientious about the waste you add to the environment—ultimately driving more traffic to your business through a different target audience. The decision is a no-brainer; there is no time like the present to make the change.