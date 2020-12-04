Running a business—any type of business—today requires more of an online presence than ever before, and the importance of an online presence will only increase as time goes on. As the unpredictable and impactful year of 2020 comes to a close, many business owners are left fretting about what changes will come with 2021. Explore these digital marketing tips for 2021.

Be Prepared for Anything

If 2020 taught business owners anything, it’s to be prepared for anything. Things can change in an instant in the world, throwing unprepared businesses into a mad dash to catch up to their more prepared counterparts.

As 2021 offers a fresh start to business owners, you should prepare your business for the major shift online. People are herding to the Internet for scheduling appointments, shopping, and more as in-person activities become increasingly unreliable. Check out some things you should prioritize for 2021:

Refresh your website to make it look modern and user-friendly.

Create or improve online booking systems and e-commerce options.

Focus on search engine optimization to grow your organic rankings.

Utilize Any and All Free Resources Available

Although many companies are hoping 2021 is a bit more conventional than 2020 was, frugality with funds is still essential. Whenever there are free resources available to market your business, take full advantage of them. For example, don’t underestimate the importance of Google My Business listingsfor your local business. There’s a slew of benefits to having relevant information readily available to your customers online through Google, a widely trusted web authority. Here are a few other free marketing resources to take advantage of:

If you sell on Amazon, use posts for marketing materials.

Your business’s social media pages

E-mail lists of existing and potential customers

Be Patient and Vigilant

Digital marketing is a process that requires patience and vigilant effort. Regardless of what type of digital marketing your business invests in, it will pay off eventually if you handle it correctly and watch it closely. Hiring a professional digital marketing agency to run campaigns can be beneficial, but many small businesses choose to handle it themselves. Here are a few forms of digital marketing that are beneficial to invest in for companies entering 2021: