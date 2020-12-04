Running a business—any type of business—today requires more of an online presence than ever before, and the importance of an online presence will only increase as time goes on. As the unpredictable and impactful year of 2020 comes to a close, many business owners are left fretting about what changes will come with 2021. Explore these digital marketing tips for 2021.
If 2020 taught business owners anything, it’s to be prepared for anything. Things can change in an instant in the world, throwing unprepared businesses into a mad dash to catch up to their more prepared counterparts.
As 2021 offers a fresh start to business owners, you should prepare your business for the major shift online. People are herding to the Internet for scheduling appointments, shopping, and more as in-person activities become increasingly unreliable. Check out some things you should prioritize for 2021:
Although many companies are hoping 2021 is a bit more conventional than 2020 was, frugality with funds is still essential. Whenever there are free resources available to market your business, take full advantage of them. For example, don’t underestimate the importance of Google My Business listingsfor your local business. There’s a slew of benefits to having relevant information readily available to your customers online through Google, a widely trusted web authority. Here are a few other free marketing resources to take advantage of:
Digital marketing is a process that requires patience and vigilant effort. Regardless of what type of digital marketing your business invests in, it will pay off eventually if you handle it correctly and watch it closely. Hiring a professional digital marketing agency to run campaigns can be beneficial, but many small businesses choose to handle it themselves. Here are a few forms of digital marketing that are beneficial to invest in for companies entering 2021: