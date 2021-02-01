Small business owners struggle to maintain a recurring balancing act: controlling their overall expenses going out and bringing enough revenue in. While no one can force customers to spend more of their valuable money at your business, you can personally determine the best ways to trim down your own costs—being smart about which areas of the business it is safe to do so.

It’s a no brainer that businesses need marketing and advertising. But when it comes to a marketing budget, you may feel limited as a small business owner or entrepreneur. Never fear—we’ve compiled a few tips to help you increase your profit margin without hampering current activities or opportunities for growth. Take a look at the following cost-cutting marketing tips for small businesses you can easily put into action.

A Digital Presence: Establish Online Communication

Traditional advertising methods can get pretty expensive these days. Cutting down marketing costs typically leads to utilizing alternative marketing means. In order to successfully advertise to your target audience, consider using an online source or presence. Google AdWords or PPC ads are popular alternatives to print or TV ads.

Never underestimate the power of social media, either. Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram are ideal for placing ads that instantly reach an audience. You can also target a specific demographic. You don’t even have to utilize ads as a means of marketing either. Instead, establish a presence on a variety of social media platforms, as well as a business blog to communicate freely with others. The internet is full of potential customers, clients, allies, and leads that you can reach with the right content and strategy.

Be a Good Ally: Use Collective Forces

Small business marketing is all about connectivity. This is why joining forces with other local or relatable companies may be one ofthe top cost-cutting marketing tips for small businesses. Many of your fellow business owners are also in the same boat—either new to the industry, trying to build partnerships, or struggling to bring in the right customers. No man is an island. Consider partnering up with another small business or startup company that has a similar niche and exchanging services with them. Exploring mutually beneficial marketing opportunities to collectively promote products can save on expenses.

Printed Materials: Hand Out Business Cards

Despite modern appearances, printed marketing materials are still beneficial and cost-effective when utilized correctly. The idea isn’t to reduce your marketing but instead target your company’s specific niche to get the most of out your budget. While there are specific ways you can cut down printing costs from commercial print companies, you can also focus on a particular promotion project: a business card. Never underestimate the power of a business card in our society. These little old-school paper cards of pure potential can put money right back into your pocket.